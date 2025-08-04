Here's How Much $100 Invested In Fabrinet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fabrinet FN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 21.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.1%. Currently, Fabrinet has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion.

Buying $100 In FN: If an investor had bought $100 of FN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,710.28 today based on a price of $320.91 for FN at the time of writing.

Fabrinet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

