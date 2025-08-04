$1000 Invested In TopBuild 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

TopBuild BLD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.25%. Currently, TopBuild has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In BLD: If an investor had bought $1000 of BLD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $13,365.21 today based on a price of $387.19 for BLD at the time of writing.

TopBuild's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.