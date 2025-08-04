August 4, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In LPL Finl Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.5%. Currently, LPL Finl Hldgs has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In LPLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of LPLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,527.62 today based on a price of $375.45 for LPLA at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

LPL Finl Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LPLA Logo
LPLALPL Financial Holdings Inc
$375.451.50%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.86
Growth
56.32
Quality
60.85
Value
20.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved