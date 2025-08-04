If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Carrier Global CARR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.09%. Currently, Carrier Global has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion.

Buying $100 In CARR: If an investor had bought $100 of CARR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $235.37 today based on a price of $66.54 for CARR at the time of writing.

Carrier Global's Performance Over Last 5 Years

