Here's How Much $100 Invested In Take-Two Interactive 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Take-Two Interactive TTWO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.36%. Currently, Take-Two Interactive has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion.

Buying $100 In TTWO: If an investor had bought $100 of TTWO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,203.81 today based on a price of $220.58 for TTWO at the time of writing.

Take-Two Interactive's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

