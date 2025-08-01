August 1, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Ameriprise Finl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Ameriprise Finl AMP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.73%. Currently, Ameriprise Finl has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion.

Buying $100 In AMP: If an investor had bought $100 of AMP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $322.13 today based on a price of $501.52 for AMP at the time of writing.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Ameriprise Finl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMP Logo
AMPAmeriprise Financial Inc
$501.52-3.22%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
65.05
Growth
45.19
Quality
N/A
Value
56.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved