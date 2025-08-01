Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American Express Stock In The Last 20 Years

American Express AXP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.53%. Currently, American Express has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion.

Buying $100 In AXP: If an investor had bought $100 of AXP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $616.25 today based on a price of $294.27 for AXP at the time of writing.

American Express's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.