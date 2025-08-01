Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Shopify Stock In The Last 15 Years

Shopify SHOP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.52%. Currently, Shopify has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion.

Buying $100 In SHOP: If an investor had bought $100 of SHOP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,364.43 today based on a price of $118.60 for SHOP at the time of writing.

Shopify's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

