$100 Invested In McKesson 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

McKesson MCK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.8%. Currently, McKesson has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion.

Buying $100 In MCK: If an investor had bought $100 of MCK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $437.02 today based on a price of $698.80 for MCK at the time of writing.

McKesson's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MCK Logo
MCKMcKesson Corp
$698.800.76%

