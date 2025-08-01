Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Energy Transfer Stock In The Last 5 Years

Energy Transfer ET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.82%. Currently, Energy Transfer has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In ET: If an investor had bought $1000 of ET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,639.47 today based on a price of $17.84 for ET at the time of writing.

Energy Transfer's Performance Over Last 5 Years

