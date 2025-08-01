$1000 Invested In AMETEK 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AMETEK AME has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.62%. Currently, AMETEK has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In AME: If an investor had bought $1000 of AME stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,926.29 today based on a price of $180.43 for AME at the time of writing.

AMETEK's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.