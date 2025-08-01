Air A. Bastarrica Jr. Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $209K In Knowles Stock

Air A. Bastarrica Jr., Vice President at Knowles KN, executed a substantial insider sell on July 31, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Jr.'s decision to sell 10,000 shares of Knowles was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $209,400.

At Friday morning, Knowles shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $20.31.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp is engaged in the manufacturing of micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high-performance capacitors, and radio frequency filtering products. It operates in two segments; the Precision Devices segment specializes in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions; and Medtech & Specialty Audio segment designs and manufactures microphones and balanced armature speakers used in applications. The majority of its revenue comes from the Precision Devices. Geographically, it operates in United States, Asia, Other Americas, Europe and Others, out of which United States generates maximum revenue.

Breaking Down Knowles's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Knowles's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 41.54% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Knowles's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.09.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Knowles adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Knowles's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 67.7 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.21 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Knowles's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.43, Knowles demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

