Modine Manufacturing VP Trades $5.30M In Company Stock

On July 31, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Jon Brian Agen, VP at Modine Manufacturing MOD made an insider sell.

What Happened: Agen's decision to sell 47,939 shares of Modine Manufacturing was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $5,297,181.

Monitoring the market, Modine Manufacturing's shares down by 0.51% at $133.87 during Friday's morning.

All You Need to Know About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers. Its operating segments include Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies.

Modine Manufacturing: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Modine Manufacturing displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 24.22% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Modine Manufacturing's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.97567.

Debt Management: Modine Manufacturing's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.52.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 38.56 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.78 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.0 reflects market recognition of Modine Manufacturing's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.