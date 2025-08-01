Insider Transaction: Michael Lucareli Sells $664K Worth Of Modine Manufacturing Shares

It was reported on July 31, that Michael Lucareli, EVP at Modine Manufacturing MOD executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Lucareli sold 5,778 shares of Modine Manufacturing. The total transaction amounted to $664,470.

Tracking the Friday's morning session, Modine Manufacturing shares are trading at $130.5, showing a down of 3.02%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers. Its operating segments include Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies.

Modine Manufacturing's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Modine Manufacturing showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.5% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 24.22% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Modine Manufacturing's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.97567.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Modine Manufacturing's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 38.56 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.78 , Modine Manufacturing's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Modine Manufacturing's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 21.0, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Modine Manufacturing's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.