Corning Vice Chairman Trades $1.04M In Company Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on July 31, by LEWIS STEVERSON, Vice Chairman at Corning GLW, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: STEVERSON's recent move involves selling 16,646 shares of Corning. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $1,035,774.

During Friday's morning session, Corning shares down by 1.93%, currently priced at $62.02.

All You Need to Know About Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Corning's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Corning's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.88% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 36.04% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Corning's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.55.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Corning faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Corning's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 67.28 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.87 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Corning's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.23, Corning demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

