Joseph Hanna Executes Sell Order: Offloads $1.84M In McGrath RentCorp Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on July 31, by Joseph Hanna, President and CEO at McGrath RentCorp MGRC, based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Hanna's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 14,577 shares of McGrath RentCorp. The total transaction value is $1,844,647.

At Friday morning, McGrath RentCorp shares are down by 1.43%, trading at $123.01.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp is a rental company. It is comprised of four reportable business segments namely Modular building segment (Mobile Modular); Portable storage container segment (Portable Storage); Electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco); and its classroom manufacturing business selling modular buildings used as classrooms in California (Enviroplex). The company generates its revenues majorily from the rental of its equipment on operating leases with sales of equipment occurring in the normal course of business.

McGrath RentCorp: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: McGrath RentCorp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 46.99% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): McGrath RentCorp's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 1.46.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, McGrath RentCorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 12.15 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.26 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.51, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

