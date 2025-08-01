Significant Move: Jon Brian Agen Invests $5.80M In Modine Manufacturing Stock Options

A noteworthy insider acquisition was disclosed on July 31, as Agen, VP at Modine Manufacturing MOD, reported the acquisition of stock options for 47,939 shares.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Agen, VP at Modine Manufacturing, made a strategic derivative acquisition. This involved acquiring stock options for 47,939 shares of MOD, providing the right to buy the company's stock at an exercise price of $12.92 per share.

Modine Manufacturing shares are trading down 0.51% at $133.87 at the time of this writing on Friday morning. Since the current price is $133.87, this makes Agen's 47,939 shares worth $5,798,452.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers. Its operating segments include Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies.

Key Indicators: Modine Manufacturing's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Modine Manufacturing's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 24.22% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Modine Manufacturing's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.97567.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 38.56 , Modine Manufacturing's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.78 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.0, Modine Manufacturing demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Modine Manufacturing's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.