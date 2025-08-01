Analyzing Microsoft In Comparison To Competitors In Software Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 39.11 11.55 14.14 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 58.47 34.85 12.67 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 118.63 17.90 16.37 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 99.77 16.01 13.86 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 41.11 38.96 12.58 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.63 8 4.68 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 262 12.23 13.30 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 106.12 23.15 8.17 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.54 2.81 5.56 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.21 9.71 7.95 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 36.98 4.58 2.46 3.85% $0.08 $0.19 35.57% Teradata Corp 14.84 12.66 1.20 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 101 1.97 3.24 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 51.51 25.73 1.57 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 74.99 16.04 7.97 9.18% $0.72 $1.46 12.78%

Upon closer analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 39.11 , which is 0.52x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.55 , which is well below the industry average by 0.72x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 14.14 , which is 1.77x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% , which is 0.99% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 61.71x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 35.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1%, outperforming the industry average of 12.78%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and demonstrating solid financial health.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.