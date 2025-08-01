Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 57.38 51.74 29.62 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 107.19 19.85 24.86 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 128.69 4.94 10.38 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 33.10 10.04 9.96 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Qualcomm Inc 14.17 5.82 3.79 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 214.20 21.37 36.51 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Micron Technology Inc 19.66 2.41 3.65 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 61.04 3.18 11.41 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19 10.44 14.51 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% ON Semiconductor Corp 39.14 2.93 3.63 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% STMicroelectronics NV 36.86 1.28 1.96 -0.55% $0.46 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.86 2.10 1.01 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 384.66 28.09 46.27 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% First Solar Inc 14.86 2.29 4.42 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% United Microelectronics Corp 12.17 1.52 2.12 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 26.78 1.73 2.79 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Rambus Inc 35.05 6.48 12.44 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Qorvo Inc 98.38 2.25 2.17 0.75% $0.12 $0.33 -7.66% Universal Display Corp 30.09 4.14 10.63 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Average 71.88 7.27 11.25 3.04% $4.12 $4.07 20.65%

By closely examining NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

At 57.38 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.8x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 51.74 which exceeds the industry average by 7.12x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 29.62 , which is 2.63x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% that is 19.97% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion is 5.48x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 6.55x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 69.18%, which surpasses the industry average of 20.65%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing NVIDIA in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting robust financial performance and growth prospects in the semiconductor sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.