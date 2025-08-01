August 1, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Corcept Therapeutics CORT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.33%. Currently, Corcept Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion.

Buying $100 In CORT: If an investor had bought $100 of CORT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $447.10 today based on a price of $68.63 for CORT at the time of writing.

Corcept Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CORTCorcept Therapeutics Inc
$68.632.17%

