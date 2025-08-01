August 1, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Mosaic MOS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.7%. Currently, Mosaic has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In MOS: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,564.33 today based on a price of $35.67 for MOS at the time of writing.

Mosaic's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

