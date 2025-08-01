August 1, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Casey's General Stores Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Casey's General Stores CASY has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.97%. Currently, Casey's General Stores has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion.

Buying $100 In CASY: If an investor had bought $100 of CASY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,352.71 today based on a price of $520.13 for CASY at the time of writing.

Casey's General Stores's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CASY Logo
CASYCasey's General Stores Inc
$518.36-0.34%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.44
Growth
88.07
Quality
75.62
Value
52.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
