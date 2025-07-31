July 31, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Pure Storage 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Pure Storage PSTG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.85%. Currently, Pure Storage has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In PSTG: If an investor had bought $1000 of PSTG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,290.22 today based on a price of $59.51 for PSTG at the time of writing.

Pure Storage's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
