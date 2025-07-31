July 31, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Interactive Brokers Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Interactive Brokers Group IBKR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.91%. Currently, Interactive Brokers Group has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In IBKR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IBKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,196.29 today based on a price of $66.80 for IBKR at the time of writing.

Interactive Brokers Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
