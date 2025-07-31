Executive Chairman At A.O. Smith Exercises Options Worth $842K

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on July 30, by Kevin J Wheeler, Executive Chairman at A.O. Smith AOS, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Wheeler, Executive Chairman at A.O. Smith, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 22,200 shares of AOS as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $842,934.

During Thursday's morning session, A.O. Smith shares down by 1.68%, currently priced at $69.64. Considering the current price, Wheeler's 22,200 shares have a total value of $842,934.

Delving into A.O. Smith's Background

A.O. Smith manufactures a broad lineup of water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products. The company has two reporting segments: North America (75% of sales) and rest of world (25% of sales). A.O. Smith is the leading manufacturer of water heaters in North America for the residential and commercial markets, with approximately 37% and 54% market share, respectively. Residential water heaters account for most of North American sales and are distributed equally through wholesale and retail channels. Most of A.O. Smith's international revenue is from China, a market the company entered during the mid-1990s. However, the firm announced a strategic review of its China operations.

A Deep Dive into A.O. Smith's Financials

Revenue Growth: A.O. Smith's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.27%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 39.27% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): A.O. Smith's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 1.07. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: A.O. Smith's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 19.73 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.71 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A.O. Smith's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 12.98, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of A.O. Smith's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.