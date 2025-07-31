In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 57.83 52.14 29.86 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 110.45 20.45 25.61 7.12% $8.02 $10.2 20.16% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 131.03 5.03 10.57 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Qualcomm Inc 15.35 6.34 4.11 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 247.46 24.69 42.18 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Texas Instruments Inc 34.65 10.50 10.42 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Micron Technology Inc 20.67 2.53 3.84 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Analog Devices Inc 62.80 3.28 11.74 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.49 10.71 14.88 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% ON Semiconductor Corp 40.31 3.02 3.74 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% STMicroelectronics NV 37.72 1.31 2.01 -0.55% $0.46 $0.93 -14.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.26 2.14 1.11 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 400.03 29.21 48.12 5.63% $0.04 $0.11 179.73% First Solar Inc 15.22 2.35 4.52 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% United Microelectronics Corp 12.62 1.57 2.20 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.86 1.80 2.90 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Rambus Inc 35.59 6.58 12.63 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Qorvo Inc 101.76 2.34 2.25 0.75% $0.11 $0.37 -5.83% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 142.81 10.26 14.94 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 82.0 8.01 12.1 2.95% $4.08 $4.01 21.6%

Upon closer analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become apparent:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 57.83 is 0.71x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 52.14 , which is 6.51x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 29.86 , surpassing the industry average by 2.47x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 20.06% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 5.53x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $26.67 Billion , which indicates 6.65x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 69.18% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 21.6%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and growth within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.