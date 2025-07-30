July 30, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In HCA Healthcare 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
HCA Healthcare HCA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.56%. Currently, HCA Healthcare has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In HCA: If an investor had bought $1000 of HCA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,820.85 today based on a price of $355.06 for HCA at the time of writing.

HCA Healthcare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

