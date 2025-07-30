If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

EQT EQT has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 9.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.18%. Currently, EQT has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In EQT: If an investor had bought $1000 of EQT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $28,063.74 today based on a price of $53.36 for EQT at the time of writing.

EQT's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

