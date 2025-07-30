July 30, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

W.W. Grainger GWW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.15%. Currently, W.W. Grainger has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion.

Buying $100 In GWW: If an investor had bought $100 of GWW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,681.73 today based on a price of $1042.67 for GWW at the time of writing.

W.W. Grainger's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

GWWW.W. Grainger Inc
$1042.67-1.18%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
43.58
Growth
89.20
Quality
48.84
Value
31.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
