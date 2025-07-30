If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Targa Resources TRGP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 39.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.36%. Currently, Targa Resources has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion.

Buying $100 In TRGP: If an investor had bought $100 of TRGP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $890.74 today based on a price of $167.37 for TRGP at the time of writing.

Targa Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.