$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Encompass Health EHC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.19%. Currently, Encompass Health has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In EHC: If an investor had bought $1000 of EHC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,023.26 today based on a price of $108.26 for EHC at the time of writing.

Encompass Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
