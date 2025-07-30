Board Member At Kinder Morgan Buys $75K of Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Amy W Chronis, Board Member at Kinder Morgan KMI, made a notable insider purchase on July 29,.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of Kinder Morgan, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $75,059.

As of Wednesday morning, Kinder Morgan shares are up by 0.2%, currently priced at $27.93.

Get to Know Kinder Morgan Better

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in the US, with an interest in or an operator on more than 80,000 miles of gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide pipelines. The company also owns one of the largest portfolios of gas and refined products storage and terminals. Most of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Understanding the Numbers: Kinder Morgan's Finances

Revenue Growth: Kinder Morgan's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 54.8% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Kinder Morgan's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.32. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Kinder Morgan's P/E ratio of 22.85 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.88 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Kinder Morgan's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 13.67, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

