Options Exercise: Kenneth Stillwell At Pegasystems Realizes $7.49M

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on July 29, Stillwell, COO at Pegasystems PEGA, made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: Stillwell, COO at Pegasystems, exercised stock options for 220,000 shares of PEGA stock. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The exercise price of the options was $26.24 per share.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Pegasystems shares down by 0.15%, trading at $60.3. At this price, Stillwell's 220,000 shares are worth $7,493,200.

All You Need to Know About Pegasystems

Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process management. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process management with customer relationship management applications. The company focuses on enterprise-size customers in the financial, insurance, and healthcare industries.

Pegasystems: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pegasystems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.5% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 71.5% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Pegasystems's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.18. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Pegasystems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 49.7 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 6.75 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Pegasystems's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 30.35, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Pegasystems's Insider Trades.

