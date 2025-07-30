Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 37.62 8.02 3.82 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.93 2.02 2.07 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 12.32 3.56 3.04 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 58.67 24.16 5.40 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 213.07 12.39 1.76 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.81 1.42 0.29 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.87 7.31 3.73 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 42.42 4.89 3.64 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.98 1.42 0.55 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 13.38 4.07 1.18 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.80 4.03 2.46 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.72 0.81 0.16 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 71.07 3.73 1.06 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 10.72 0.35 0.08 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 181.50 10.97 0.46 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 48.45 5.8 1.85 4.66% $4.16 $15.21 7.72%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.62 significantly below the industry average by 0.78x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.02 relative to the industry average by 1.38x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.82 , surpassing the industry average by 2.06x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion is 8.77x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 5.17x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.72%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Amazon.com demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

