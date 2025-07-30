Competitor Analysis: Evaluating Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.
Amazon.com Background
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
|Company
|P/E
|P/B
|P/S
|ROE
|EBITDA (in billions)
|Gross Profit (in billions)
|Revenue Growth
|Amazon.com Inc
|37.62
|8.02
|3.82
|5.79%
|$36.48
|$78.69
|8.62%
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
|15.93
|2.02
|2.07
|1.23%
|$21.8
|$90.83
|6.57%
|PDD Holdings Inc
|12.32
|3.56
|3.04
|4.59%
|$16.09
|$54.73
|10.21%
|MercadoLibre Inc
|58.67
|24.16
|5.40
|10.56%
|$0.92
|$2.77
|36.97%
|Coupang Inc
|213.07
|12.39
|1.76
|2.53%
|$0.36
|$2.32
|11.16%
|JD.com Inc
|7.81
|1.42
|0.29
|4.6%
|$14.27
|$47.85
|15.78%
|eBay Inc
|18.87
|7.31
|3.73
|9.95%
|$0.77
|$1.86
|1.13%
|Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
|42.42
|4.89
|3.64
|2.78%
|$0.07
|$0.24
|13.35%
|Vipshop Holdings Ltd
|7.98
|1.42
|0.55
|4.85%
|$2.45
|$6.08
|-4.98%
|Dillard's Inc
|13.38
|4.07
|1.18
|8.97%
|$0.26
|$0.69
|-1.64%
|MINISO Group Holding Ltd
|17.80
|4.03
|2.46
|3.98%
|$0.65
|$1.96
|18.89%
|Macy's Inc
|6.72
|0.81
|0.16
|0.84%
|$0.31
|$2.0
|-4.14%
|Savers Value Village Inc
|71.07
|3.73
|1.06
|-1.13%
|$0.03
|$0.2
|4.51%
|Kohl's Corp
|10.72
|0.35
|0.08
|-0.4%
|$0.23
|$1.4
|-4.41%
|Hour Loop Inc
|181.50
|10.97
|0.46
|11.93%
|$0.0
|$0.01
|4.68%
|Average
|48.45
|5.8
|1.85
|4.66%
|$4.16
|$15.21
|7.72%
By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:
-
A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.62 significantly below the industry average by 0.78x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.
-
The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.02 relative to the industry average by 1.38x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.
-
The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.82, surpassing the industry average by 2.06x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.
-
With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.
-
The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion is 8.77x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.
-
With higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion, which indicates 5.17x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.
-
The company's revenue growth of 8.62% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.72%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.
Debt To Equity Ratio
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.
Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.
By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:
-
Amazon.com demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.
-
With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Key Takeaways
For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.