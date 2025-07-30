July 30, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Orla Mining ORLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.92%. Currently, Orla Mining has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion.

Buying $100 In ORLA: If an investor had bought $100 of ORLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $210.22 today based on a price of $9.67 for ORLA at the time of writing.

Orla Mining's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

