Here's How Much $100 Invested In OSI Systems 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

OSI Systems OSIS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.84%. Currently, OSI Systems has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion.

Buying $100 In OSIS: If an investor had bought $100 of OSIS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $317.39 today based on a price of $225.22 for OSIS at the time of writing.

OSI Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

