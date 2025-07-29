Here's How Much $100 Invested In Carpenter Tech 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Carpenter Tech CRS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.31%. Currently, Carpenter Tech has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion.

Buying $100 In CRS: If an investor had bought $100 of CRS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $747.58 today based on a price of $275.26 for CRS at the time of writing.

Carpenter Tech's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

