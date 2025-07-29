Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Primerica 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Primerica PRI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.72%. Currently, Primerica has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion.

Buying $1000 In PRI: If an investor had bought $1000 of PRI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,813.72 today based on a price of $266.99 for PRI at the time of writing.

Primerica's Performance Over Last 15 Years

