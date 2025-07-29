$100 Invested In EMCOR Group 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

EMCOR Group EME has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.39%. Currently, EMCOR Group has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion.

Buying $100 In EME: If an investor had bought $100 of EME stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,765.77 today based on a price of $636.23 for EME at the time of writing.

EMCOR Group's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

