If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

CRH CRH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.56%. Currently, CRH has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion.

Buying $100 In CRH: If an investor had bought $100 of CRH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $265.48 today based on a price of $100.27 for CRH at the time of writing.

CRH's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

