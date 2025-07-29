July 29, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Taiwan Semiconductor 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Taiwan Semiconductor TSM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.04%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion.

Buying $1000 In TSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,058.56 today based on a price of $241.29 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$241.40-0.56%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.25
Growth
28.42
Quality
N/A
Value
48.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
