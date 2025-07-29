July 29, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Advanced Micro Devices 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.86%. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices has a market capitalization of $286.41 billion.

Buying $100 In AMD: If an investor had bought $100 of AMD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $228.17 today based on a price of $176.64 for AMD at the time of writing.

Advanced Micro Devices's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

