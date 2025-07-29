July 29, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Monolithic Power Systems 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Monolithic Power Systems MPWR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.55%. Currently, Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In MPWR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MPWR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $14,201.70 today based on a price of $738.55 for MPWR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

