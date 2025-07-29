Board Member Of TechnipFMC Makes $348K Sale

Making a noteworthy insider sell on July 28, Sophie Rousset Zurquiyah, Board Member at TechnipFMC FTI, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Zurquiyah's decision to sell 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the sale is $348,222.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals TechnipFMC shares up by 1.87%, trading at $37.51.

Discovering TechnipFMC: A Closer Look

TechnipFMC is the largest provider of offshore oilfield services, offering integrated deep-water offshore oil and gas development solutions that span the full spectrum of subsea equipment and subsea construction services. The company also provides various pieces of surface equipment used with onshore oil and gas wells. TechnipFMC originated with the 2017 merger of Technip and FMC Technologies.

TechnipFMC: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: TechnipFMC displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 23.41% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): TechnipFMC's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.65.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, TechnipFMC adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 17.53 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.68 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for TechnipFMC's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): TechnipFMC's EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.88 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.