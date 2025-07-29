Notable Insider Move: Alberto Horihuela Takes Part In Options Exercise At FuboTV, Resulting In $39K

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on July 28, as Horihuela, Chief Operating Officer at FuboTV FUBO, reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Horihuela, Chief Operating Officer at FuboTV, exercising stock options for 10,970 shares of FUBO. The total transaction was valued at $39,500.

FuboTV shares are currently trading up by 8.21%, with a current price of $3.82 as of Tuesday morning. This brings the total value of Horihuela's 10,970 shares to $39,500.

Unveiling the Story Behind FuboTV

FuboTV Inc is a sports-first, live TV streaming company offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, FuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. It offers subscribers a live TV streaming service with the option to purchase incremental features available for purchase that include additional content or enhanced functionality suited to their preferences. The company has one operating segment, the streaming business. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in other markets.

FuboTV: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: FuboTV's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 16.63% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): FuboTV's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.55.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, FuboTV adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 17.65 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.71 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.29, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of FuboTV's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.