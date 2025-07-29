Assessing Amazon.com's Performance Against Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 37.91 8.08 3.85 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 16.30 2.06 2.12 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 12.47 3.60 3.07 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 57.91 23.85 5.33 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 214.71 12.48 1.77 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.06 1.46 0.30 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.99 7.35 3.75 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 42.87 4.94 3.68 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.05 1.43 0.56 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 14.21 4.32 1.25 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 17.35 3.93 2.40 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6.93 0.84 0.17 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 74.50 3.91 1.11 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 11.77 0.38 0.09 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 183 11.06 0.46 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 49.08 5.83 1.86 4.66% $4.16 $15.21 7.72%

By analyzing Amazon.com, we can infer the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.91 significantly below the industry average by 0.77x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.08 relative to the industry average by 1.39x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.85 , which is 2.07x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% is 1.13% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 8.77x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $78.69 Billion is 5.17x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 8.62%, which surpasses the industry average of 7.72%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Amazon.com with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Amazon.com has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.