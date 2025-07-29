$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

ExlService Hldgs EXLS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.58%. Currently, ExlService Hldgs has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXLS: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXLS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,535.11 today based on a price of $42.22 for EXLS at the time of writing.

ExlService Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.