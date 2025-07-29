July 29, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tenet Healthcare Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Tenet Healthcare THC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 28.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.8%. Currently, Tenet Healthcare has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion.

Buying $100 In THC: If an investor had bought $100 of THC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $593.19 today based on a price of $156.70 for THC at the time of writing.

Tenet Healthcare's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

