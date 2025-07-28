July 28, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In argenx 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

argenx ARGX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.93%. Currently, argenx has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In ARGX: If an investor had bought $1000 of ARGX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,539.10 today based on a price of $595.19 for ARGX at the time of writing.

argenx's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

