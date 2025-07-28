July 28, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sprouts Farmers Market Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Sprouts Farmers Market SFM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.75%. Currently, Sprouts Farmers Market has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion.

Buying $100 In SFM: If an investor had bought $100 of SFM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $668.06 today based on a price of $159.65 for SFM at the time of writing.

Sprouts Farmers Market's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

